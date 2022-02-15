Kool Kanya and BigBang.Social join hands to nurture female creators

They have come together for a series of learning programs across areas like fashion, beauty, lifestyle, health and wellness

Kool Kanya and BigBang.Social have joined hands for a series of learning programs designed to help women participate in the creator economy. Kool Kanya in partnership with BigBang.Social now offers a comprehensive course to help anyone become a fashion influencer, and the opportunity to be represented and mentored by BigBang.Social on completion of the programs.

With over 15 live sessions led by more than 10 industry experts, this program will help everyone, from aspiring influencers to those who wish to scale up their reach. Attendees will learn skills like content strategy, planning, collaborating with agencies and brands, photography styling and even legal insights. BigBang.Social steps in to help creators learn more about when and how they can work with agencies to increase their visibility and income.

For Vanshika Goenka, founder, Kool Kanya, Kool Kanya is all about helping women build a career they love. “Kool Kanya’s learning arm ‘Power Pass’ aims to bridge the gap between what women learn through traditional education and what they need to succeed in the workspace. By integrating with BigBang.Social, Kool Kanya aims to not only teach our users but also close the loop by giving them an opportunity to be represented by BigBang.Social. By this they can actually monetise what they’ve learnt and monetise their social media handles,” Goenka added.

“The creator economy has no glass ceiling and provides for tremendous opportunities to women across the country to find their voice and ultimately share their stories to communities and brands alike. We are confident that the combination of our mentor network, brand relationships and technological tools will make this program one of the most cherished creator experiences in existence,” Dhruv Chitgopekar, co-founder, Collective Artists Network and COO BigBang.social, added.

Read Also: NewU collaborates with Lyxel&Flamingo for its digital marketing mandate

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook