Kolkata Thunderbolts announces Austin Plywood as Associated Partners for RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Kolkata Thunderbolts will open their campaign at the Prime Volleyball League on January 7, 2022, against Calicut Heroes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Kolkata Thunderbolts has signed Austin Plywood as Associated Partners for the 2022 edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League. The announcement has come in before the beginning of the Kolkata Thunderbolts’ campaign. Kolkata Thunderbolts is slated to open their campaign at the Prime Volleyball League on January 7, 2022, against Calicut Heroes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The release states that Austin Plywood is a known brand for its quality and brand value across the country. And with this association, the Kolkata Thunderbolts franchise will also reach every household in the country and develop a similar trust level among the volleyball fans in Kolkata Thunderbolts. Moreover, the fans will also follow, recognise and associate themselves with the franchise at a deeper level.

Kolkata Thunderbolts – the Volleyball League franchise is owned by Pawan Kumar Patodia, chairman and managing director, Pulkit Veneer Mills Private Limited and Vineet Bhandari, managing partner, SPINX Capital. The Prime Volleyball League is a platform for volleyball players in India and operates based on an internationally accepted model.

The Prime Volleyball League includes 24 games and comprises seven franchises from seven different cities – Ahmedabad Defenders, Calicut Heroes, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Chennai Blitz, and Kolkata Thunderbolts.

Read also: RuPay announced as title sponsor of Prime Volleyball League

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook