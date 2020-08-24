Kokuyo Camlin encourages people to bring back their creative confidence

The campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand

Stationery company Kokuyo Camlin along with BC Web Wise has rolled out a new campaign #IamAnArtist for their recently introduced Fluid Acrylic Colours aimed at encouraging people to rediscover their creative confidence. The campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand.

The campaign displays a mix of introductory videos and content featuring real people with their Fluid Art paintings. “Everyone of us who is not an artist has experienced criticism of their attempts at creating art, causing low self-confidence in their creative abilities. The campaign encourages fans to take their first step in expressing themselves artistically and is a reminder for every person to unleash their inner artist and simply let creativity flow,” the company said in a statement.

The power of the fluid art kit is that it helps anyone regain their creative confidence, by creating an artwork without having any training in the arts, Rishi Kakkar, chief marketing and strategy, Kokuyo Camlin said. “Through the launch campaign, we are looking to reach out to all those who were too scared to take that all important first step in expressing themselves creatively and gave them just the right push to try their hand at creating a masterpiece, that’s unlike no other,” he added.

According to Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder and MD, BC Web Wise, Camlin has always been at the forefront when it comes to innovations in the field of art supplies and has been introducing Indians to the latest trends from the world of art. “Their latest offering, the Fluid Acrylic Colours has gone a step ahead in reaching out to both the artist community and others who traditionally have no connection with the world of art. The product helps in breaking the barriers of art as something that’s associated only with the classes, and is making it more accessible to the masses,” she explained.

