Kohler India launches ‘Not Just a Bathroom’ campaign

Kohler India has launched a new campaign, ‘Not Just a Bathroom’, for its range of smart, lifestyle products. As part of the campaign, three films showcase Ming Mirror, Veil Smart Toilet and the Kohler Steam-Shower. The campaign has been conceptualised by the Gurgaon-based agency AndAnd Brand Partners and has been released across leading digital platforms. It has been directed by Abhijit Sudhakar and produced by Anupama Ahluwalia of Zig-Zag Films.

“The brief was to showcase pride of ownership. The fun was in exploring oblique ways to capture that without making a boring, flaunt statement,” Anand Suspi, co-founder, AndAnd Brand Partners, said.

The videos in the campaign amplify the impact of the products. One has two women friends and showcases the envy of one who gets smitten by the other’s mirror. The other narrates an interaction between a couple that captures the possessiveness of the wife about her special toilet. The third is an office video meeting that gets video-bombed by a kid who talks about the steam shower.

“Kohler’s endeavour is to inspire people to create beautiful bathrooms. This campaign uses humour to showcase the sense of pride that the owners have in their luxurious kohler bathroom,” Salil Sadanandan, president, Kitchen and Bath Kohler Brand K&B, South Asia, Middle East and SSA, said.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, KOHLER Co. is a privately held company with more than 30,000 associates, as per an official statement. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, KOHLER manufactures kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier furniture, cabinetry, and tile.

