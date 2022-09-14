Kohler Co elects David Kohler as chair of the board

The Kohler Co. board of directors have elected David Kohler, president and chief executive officer to the additional role of chair of the board, following the passing of executive chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. The board of directors had previously undertaken a comprehensive succession planning process to ensure an orderly transition of leadership to guide the global, privately held organisation.

As per the company, the board is confident in David Kohler’s deep experience, strong leadership, and passion for bold innovation to continue driving the company forward well into the future. Furthermore, Kohler has proven to be a forward-thinking leader for the company’s associates around the world, the company stated. “Kohler understands the importance of developing a strong culture of dedicated associates passionate about innovating, inspiring, and delighting our customers. He draws upon the legacy of past Kohler leaders and our company’s established framework – grounded in our mission and guiding principles – to ensure company stability, sustained growth, and long-term success,” the company said in a statement.

In his new role as chair of the board of directors and executive committee, he will be responsible for the three business groups of Kohler Co. (kitchen and bath, power, hospitality) and all enterprise functions. David Kohler has been with Kohler Co. for over 31 years and was elected to the role of president and chief executive officer in 2015, having previously served as president and chief operating officer since 2009.

Under David Kohler’s leadership, the company claims to have surpassed eight billion dollar in annual revenues in 2021. The organisation has experienced substantial global expansion in both cutting-edge manufacturing facilities and immersive kitchen and bath showrooms, including the global portfolio of KOHLER Experience Centers, as well as significant growth in e-commerce and digital capabilities. His leadership has helped KOHLER become the number-one kitchen and bath brand in the U.S. and China, and number-one international brand in India, the company said.

Also Read: Goldmedal Electricals unveils new films to highlight its latest offerings

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook