Kohinoor Group names Raghu Iyer as director, residential sales

Iyer joins the company from Godrej Properties Ltd

Kohinoor Group has appointed Raghu Iyer as director, residential sales. In his new role, Iyer will be responsible for governing, achieving, and sustaining growth and profitability, as well as building verticals and businesses bottom up. His responsibilities also include key sales strategies and action plans for the growth of the residential segment.



Iyer joins the company from Godrej Properties Ltd. where he was working as a vertical sales head. At Godrej Properties, he executed more than 12 successful launches and activations over the last five years, Kohinoor Group said in a statement.

He also holds experience in handling teams with high productivity matrix, product trainer and sales motivator with experience of creating champions and all-round real estate professionals with a total of 15 years of experience. Iyer is a graduate of mechanical engineering from Mumbai University and holds an executive programme in sales and marketing from IIM Kolkata.



“The company (Kohinoor Group) has all necessary ingredients to grow and scale up in current market scenario considering its goodwill amongst customers and Sada Sukhi Raho vision. I am looking forward to a long, successful, and fruitful journey,” Iyer said.



Pune-based Kohinoor Group is engaged in real estate, the development of industrial parks, student housing, and construction technology. In the last 37 years, the group has claimed to develop and deliver 6.5 million square feet across Pune, it claimed in a statement. It claims to have over three million sq. ft of spaces currently under development. It also has diversified interests in other verticals like manufacturing, logistics, and services, the company said in a statement.

