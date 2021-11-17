Koffeetech Communications bags the digital mandate for Mayfair Housing

This collaboration of Mayfair Housing aims at achieving its position as a top real estate company in Mumbai.

Real estate development company Mayfair Housing has appointed Koffeetech Communications as their mainline digital agency. With this, the digital marketing agency will now be responsible for Mayfair Housing’s digital communication duties, which include planning, strategising, managing and executing the brand’s digital communications and presence in all viable mediums.

This collaboration of Mayfair Housing aims at achieving its position as a top real estate company in Mumbai. As a part of the mandate, the agency will develop communication and strategies to cater to social media communication, search engine optimisation, along with designing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for the brand and enhancing the digital journey of Mayfair Housing. This association will strategically widen the awareness about Mayfair Housing and penetrate Mayfair’s reach to its potential audience in the micro and macro market.

The evolution of digital space post-pandemic in multi-folds has truly transformed business operations, Anupam Gupta, head marketing, Mayfair Housing, said. “With health and safety concerns, it has now become the need of the hour for businesses to opt for marketing their business virtually. Digital marketing is progressing at an unimaginable pace, helping businesses create brand awareness and build a vast customer base at a cost-effective price to increase ROI significantly, thereby allowing them to retain more customers and enhance corporate brand image. Koffeetech Team, being a 360-degree digital marketing agency, shall achieve these objectives for us, exactly what we expect from our agency partner,” Gupta added on the association with the digital agency.

“At Koffeetech Communications, we will aid Mayfair Housing to build and achieve the objective to upscale its business and design result-driven strategies for the brand which shall boost and achieve brand objectives,” Jay Rathod, founder, Koffeetech Communications, stated.

