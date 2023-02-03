scorecardresearch
ŠKODA awards Wunderman Thompson India the strategy and creative mandate

The account will be led and operated out of Wunderman Thompson’s Mumbai office.

Written by BrandWagon Online
ŠKODA awards Wunderman Thompson India the strategy and creative mandate
The challenge put before Wunderman Thompson was to present their POV on SKODA after sales services

Wunderman Thompson India has announced bagging the strategy and creative mandate for automobile manufacturer ŠKODA. According to the company, the account will be led and operated out of Wunderman Thompson’s Mumbai office.

“ŠKODA is at a very critical milestone in its journey in India. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth with our India 2.0 strategy, we wanted a partner who will ride with us and add value to our business. With Wunderman Thompson’s experience in the auto category and enthusiasm to build distinctive narratives, we are hopeful that the journey will be successful,” Tarun Jha, head of marketing, ŠKODA Auto India, said.

According to the company, the challenge put before Wunderman Thompson was to present their point-of-view (POV) on SKODA after sales services. Harnessing its data and tech capabilities, the agency claimed to work extensively to understand the cultural trend and engaged in consumer immersion to present solutions for the brand.

“On the back of new product launches and network expansion with a focus on customer satisfaction, the brand is on an accelerated growth path,” Anurag Tandon, senior vice president (SVP) and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, stated.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 12:54 IST