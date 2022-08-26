ŠKODA Auto launches five film series to promote ŠKODA SLAVIA 

ŠKODA AUTO India has launched the second leg of the integrated campaign to promote the ŠKODA SLAVIA model. The campaign has been conceptualised by its agency partner, Publicis Worldwide India and comprises a series of five films that continues to push the SLAVIA journey forward.

“We wanted to give each feature of the SLAVIA a pedestal of its own and break free from conventional methods of highlighting them. We wanted the campaign to have a crisp storyline with a touch of humour. ŠKODA believes in customer centricity and each feature is developed keeping our customers in mind. We are confident that the heart-warming campaign will create a lasting impression in the minds of our audiences,” Tarun Jha, head- marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, said.

With humour and the right insights, the films take the viewers through the life of an Indian family and how each of the features of SLAVIA help them navigate their everyday journey. The campaign is a part of ŠKODA AUTO’s 2.0 philosophy of ‘Made of what really matters.’ The campaign will tap all essential platforms led largely by digital and social platforms.

“SLAVIA is a real game changer for ŠKODA in India, it’s a great product with a very bright future. The launch campaign did very well and the challenge was to push the narrative of ‘Made of what really matters’ further. This campaign focusses on the features but done the ŠKODA way with simplicity, warmth and charm at the heart of it. The stories have universal appeal and will connect with audiences of all profiles across the country. As an agency we have done some glorious work on ŠKODA in the past and are confident that this campaign will also do wonders for the brand,” Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Publicis Worldwide India, added.

The inaugural launch campaign undertaken earlier this year was built on the central thought – ‘The car that’s in your heart, is the car that really matters’. This was centred on a host of features that make SLAVIA a standout car in the marketplace.

