Knight Riders acquires Abu Dhabi franchise in the UAE’s T20 League

Knight Riders Group has acquired the rights to own and operate the Abu Dhabi franchise in the UAE’s T20 League. As a part of the partnership, it will set up Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) as an integral part of the T20 league.

The commitment to grow the T20 format by the Knight Riders Group, through its involvement in franchise cricket across the world, is undisputed, Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman, UAE’s T20 League, said. “We acknowledge its foresight to join forces with the UAE’s T20 League and firmly believe it will elevate the reputation, and professionalism of the league throughout the cricket community,” he added.

Recently, the Knight Riders Group made an investment in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA and intends to set up a franchise in the greater Los Angeles area. This investment by the Knight Riders Group, which was led by actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, aims to establish its fourth T20 franchise around the world in Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), MLC and now in UAE’s T20 league. “For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and watching the potential for T20 cricket in the UAE. We are looking forward to becoming part of UAE’s T20 League,” Khan highlighted.

For Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary, Emirates Cricket Board, this association will be mutually beneficial for both the Knight Riders brand and the league. “UAE’s T20 League will attract some of the biggest names in the world of cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to local and upcoming players,” he stated.

“As T20 cricket expands around the world, we have had a keen interest in the developments in the UAE and our expansion is consistent with our long-term strategy,” Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Red Chillies Entertainment, opined.

