KL Rahul joins XYXX as investor and brand ambassador

Cricketer KL Rahul has joined XYXX as an investor for an undisclosed amount. He was also appointed as the brand ambassador for its marquee categories- innerwear and loungewear. With this association, the company aims to create a pathway for customer acquisition and strengthen its online presence and geographical expansion.

KL Rahul has always let his hard work and achievements do the talking, he exemplifies the brand belief of trusting your instinct, Yogesh Kabra, founder, XYXX, stated. “In addition to being a sportsman, he is also the perfect embodiment of the young, discerning Indian man, who keeps it real, both on and off the pitch. We could not have found a more ideal person as our first-ever brand ambassador. We found synergy with him from the minute we met and we are looking forward to joining forces with him to challenge the status quo, tell our own unique story and to continue to be the brand that pushes the envelope within the Indian innerwear segment and beyond,” he opined.

For KL Rahul, the company’s commitment to craftsmanship in delivering a superior innerwear experience for the modern Indian man is something he personally resonates with as it aligns with his lifestyle. “I have been wearing XYXX for a while now and have closely followed their growth over the past couple of years. I am looking forward to being a part of their journey as they continue to scale new heights. XYXX’s attention to detail, their ideology and ethos, all backed by innovation that shows in their exceptional product range – all speaks for itself and has been nothing short of extraordinary. This is reflected in their tremendous growth trajectory, their rapid expansion across geographies as well as their fast-growing, loyal customer base,” he added.

In June 2021, XYXX had raised Rs 30 Crore in Series-A funding from Sauce.vc, DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners. According to the company, XYXX’s omnichannel approach has been pivotal to their success across tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 markets, resulting in 100% year-on-year growth since the previous financial year.

