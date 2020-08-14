KitKat’s new campaign encourages youth to take a break amidst changing times

The new campaign ‘Life Hai, KitKat break banta hai’ celebrates the resilience and adaptability of the Indian youth

With the new normal bringing in several changes in the lifestyle and daily activities of youth across the country, KitKat has launched a new campaign ‘Life Hai, KitKat break banta hai’ featuring bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign empathises with this new reality that the Indian youth is facing and encourages them to take a break from these new daily situations and come back with a fresh perspective to enjoy a moment together with a smile, positivity and enthusiasm.

The new campaign ‘Life Hai, KitKat break banta hai’ celebrates the resilience and adaptability the Indian youth have been displaying, Nikhil Chand, director – foods and confectionery, Nestlé India said. “The campaign highlights how, when at times, ‘the new normal’ may get ambiguous and stressful for the youth, all it takes is a meaningful pause with the deliciousness of a KitKat break to gain a fresh perspective on situations that they may be faced with,” he added further. Moreover, the film is aimed at encouraging the youth to take a short break and come back with a smile and renewed positivity to effectively deal with the unsaid conflict the new normal brings to their lives.

According to Khurrana, while we continue to adapt to a new lifestyle and manage the everyday challenges, it is important to take little breaks regularly. “Adapting to the new reality and staying away from their comfort zone of friends, college etc. has been the toughest for the youth, and I can imagine the stress and anxiety in their lives. But, taking a short KitKat break and together making the situation more playful and filled with smiles is something we all can resonate with right now,” he stated.

Read Also: upGrad’s new campaign calls out Indian workforce to grow with specialisation

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook