Kirana stores still the top choice for most

Consumers are spoilt for choice when it comes to ordering groceries from the comfort of their homes with various online grocery apps available in the market, but local kirana stores continue to remain the top choice for daily needs by the majority, according to an Axis My India survey.

The consumer data intelligence company’s India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for November found that 86% of households prefer to get their daily groceries from nearby kirana stores, while only 2% use internet apps to do so. Among online apps, 17% of the consumers use Amazon for grocery shopping, while 15% utilise Flipkart and 8% of people favour Jio Mart, it said.

The survey also shows that consumer sentiments have improved across household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, healthcare, media consumption habits and mobility trends. The November net CSI score, calculated by percentage increase minus percentage decrease in sentiment, is at +09, from +08 last month, reflecting a 1-point rise.

Among the key findings, the overall household spending has increased for 59% of families, which reflects an increase of 1% from last month. Spends on essentials like personal care and household items have increased for 46% of the families — a 2% rise from last month. Also, spends on non-essential and discretionary products like AC, car and refrigerator have increased for 11% of families — an increase of 2% from last month and the highest jump in the last five months.

Also, the festive sentiment remained buoyant among consumers with 29% of consumers planning to shop more or have shopped more. About 37% preferred to buy more clothes during the sales season while 23% and 14% preferred to buy groceries and food, respectively. Only 6% preferred to buy electronic appliances.In terms of jewellery, 17% purchased jewellery in this festive season, with 13% making the purchase from family jeweller shops or local jeweller and 4% buying from Hallmark jeweller shops.

Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, chairman and MD, Axis My India, said, “Convenience and concessions continue to influence consumer attitudes toward purchases and the demand for goods and services. Online apps are gaining ground in consumers’ minds even as local kiranas continue to meet the demand for everyday grocery shopping. Similarly, while rebates and discounts are triggering budgeted purchases, the sale of big-ticket items are still restricted. Therefore, while overall spends provide a positive outlook, one can witness novel behaviours of splurge and scrimp pertaining to categories and mode of purchase.”

Also Read: Licious rolls out its Licious ke Nakhre aapke kab banenge? campaign featuring Anil Kapoor

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook