Kirana Club Srikant Sastri to its advisory board

Bangalore-based Kirana-tech start-up, Kirana Club (KC) has appointed Srikant Sastri to the company’s board as advisor. As per the company, the new appointment is in line with Kirana Club’s strategic plan to propel growth and accelerate its efforts to build community based platform for Kiranas.

Sastri’s appointment as advisor will help the company with leadership depth, comprehensive insights, critical industry inputs, and prudent advice that will enable the company to meet its organisational goals, Anshul Gupta, founder, Kirana Club, said. “At Kirana Club, we are building the largest Kirana network by leveraging technology that will provide actionable insights for Kirana owners to run efficient businesses and maximise their profits. With an industry veteran on board, we are closer to achieving this novel objective,” he added.

As per the company, Srikant Sastri is one of the most notable voices in the Indian start-up ecosystem. An IIT and IIM alumni, Sastri currently chairs global entrepreneurship organisation- TiE Delhi-NCR chapter. He sits on the board of several emerging corporations, university incubators, and start-ups as an advisor, mentor and board member, and helps organisations in navigating various growth phases.

As per the company, Sastri’s technological acumen, deep understanding of the start-up retail space, and expansive knowledge of scaling organisations will help KC in its vision to empower Kiranas across India; by providing them access to industry related information, a platform to engage, and enabling them to run more profitable and efficient businesses. Today, with over five lakh downloads across 4,000 cities within six months of its launch, KC – funded by London-based tech-investor firm, Entrepreneur First – has successfully built a platform that puts Kiranas first – an exclusive community of Kiranas for Kiranas.

Further, Sastri is also the chairman of the boutique advisory firm- i3g Advisory Network. In addition, he is leading the prestigious IIM Calcutta Innovation Park as its chairman and IIT Kanpur Ventilator Consortium as co-lead.



