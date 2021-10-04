Kinnect wins digital marketing mandate for TVS Raider

The agency will also work on the brand’s creative strategy and execution, social media management, and online reputation management.

Digital agency Kinnect has bagged the digital mandate for TVS Raider, manufactured by the TVS Motor Company. As part of its new mandate, Kinnect will be responsible for driving and delivering the overall social media campaigns of the brand. The agency will also work on the brand’s creative strategy and execution, social media management, and online reputation management. In addition, it will plan and execute performance focused media campaigns for the brand across all channels.

“TVS Raider is targeted at consumers who are digital natives and hence it will be a digital first brand. We intend to build a strong connect with our customers leveraging digital and social platforms and Kinnect will champion this effort with their deep understanding of the medium and our brand,” Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, senior vice president (marketing) – commuters, corporate brand and dealer transformation, TVS Motor Company, said.

Kinnect has already worked with TVS Motor’s keyline brands, including TVS StaR City+, TVS Sport, and TVS Jupiter. While TVS Motor Company has always focused on innovation and delivering industry-leading products, the company is trying to solidify its position among the Gen Z and millennial riders with the distinct sporty styling, advanced hi-tech features of its newest launch TVS Raider.

According to Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, TVS Motors and Kinnect have shared a beautiful partnership over the last one year. With automobile buying decisions of customers now increasingly influenced by digital media, the agency wants to facilitate an experiential customer journey that maps and monitors the digital customer touch points, right from interest to the final purchase.

“With TVS Raider extensively invested in digital-first communications, we feel even more responsible and focused towards doing category-leading work and delighting its consumers, dealer partners, and the automobile segment with memorable brand campaigns,” Shah added further.

