Kinnect bags digital mandate for Blue Star

As part of the mandate, Kinnect will handle the brand’s digital strategy globally, along with managing its social media presence in the country

Written by BrandWagon Online
As per the company, the account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Mumbai office.

Kinnect, a part of the FCB India Group, has bagged the digital media mandate for Blue Star Limited. Blue Star is India’s air conditioning and commercial refrigeration (HVAC&R) company.

As per the company, the account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, Kinnect will handle the brand’s digital strategy globally, along with managing its social media presence in the country.

B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Limited, said, “We are happy to partner with Kinnect to leverage Kinnect’s deep domain expertise to drive our digital campaigns.”

Speaking on the new win Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, added, “We are happy to begin the next stage of Blue Star’s digital transformation. Their vision and expectations for digital are in perfect alignment with our strategy of using new-age mediums to have measurable business impact. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this iconic brand.”

Founded by Rohan Mehta and Chandni Shah in 2011, Kinnect has scaled to 450+ employees working across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore offices. It is believed that the company has a clientele, including Amazon, Intel, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, P&G Group’s Ariel, Tide and Old Spice, Eureka Forbes, Bausch + Lomb, Himalaya Men, and more.

First published on: 14-03-2023 at 13:02 IST

