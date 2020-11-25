Kinnect bags creative digital mandate for Himalaya Men

The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office and was won following a multi-agency pitch

Himalaya Men, from the house of The Himalaya Drug Company has awarded its digital creative mandate to Kinnect. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office and was won following a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, Kinnect will be responsible for leveraging the digital space to optimise Himalaya Men’s social-digital visibility, engaging with its growing customer base, as well as handling its social media platforms.

Successfully influencing the male consumer, especially with regards to personal care, is both challenging as well as rewarding, Ashwani Gandhi, head of men’s grooming and e-commerce verticals for Himalaya, said. “With the number of users and the time spent on digital mediums showing an increase day-by-day, digital becomes an imperative medium for brands, and more so for brands that cater to men. Kinnect comes with strong credentials and has a team of highly motivated and passionate individuals. We’re confident that together we will be able to efficiently build digital as a vital growth driver for Himalaya Men,” he added further on the association.

According to Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, the male grooming category that was neglected for years, is a growth driver in the personal care segment today. “With the brand looking to explore new opportunities on digital, we have outlined a creative approach and social media strategy that will elevate the brand portfolio amongst its targeted audience. Our endeavors are focused on making the brand an integral part of men’s daily personal care routine and make it what it truly is – synonymous with men’s grooming,” he stated.

Himalaya entered the men’s grooming segment in 2014 with Himalaya Men range of face washes. Widening its avenue with a product range customised for its evolved consumer base, Himalaya Men today has a variety of products in the men’s grooming categories, such as face washes, face creams, beard oil, beard wash, shaving preparations, hair creams, and hair gels.

