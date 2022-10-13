Kinnect appoints Varun J Bansal as its associate vice president, media

Kinnect has announced the appointment of Varun J Bansal as the associate vice president (AVP), media. As per the company, Bansal will handle its Delhi operations and will report to Mihir Palan, vice president (VP), media, Kinnect.

“We as media partners are constantly striving towards bringing in meaningful business outcomes with measurable targets. For us, Bansal’s experience and portfolio perfectly fits our integrated business and complements our data-driven philosophy,” Chandni Shah, chief operating officer (COO), Kinnect, said.

As per a company statement, Bansal has over 14 years of experience in integrated media planning and strategising, and has worked with brands such as Nestle, GSK, Pernod Ricard India, Snapdeal, Gaana.com, ITC hotels and Uber. Prior to his appointment at Kinnect, he was with Wavemaker as its business director.

“Kinnect is at the forefront of media skills in a highly competitive sector which of this is supported by its leadership team. By developing cutting-edge solutions for client and agency business objectives, I will use this chance to elevate further and enrich the current media function,” Varun Bansal, AVP, Kinnect, stated.



