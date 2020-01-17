Kingfisher Ultra appoints Farhan Akhtar as the new face of the brand

Kingfisher Ultra has based its activations on prominent genres like fashion and music.

Farhan Akhtar to be the new brand ambassador of United Breweries Limited as the actor features in Kingfisher Ultra’s campaign. Kingfisher Ultra is a premium brand from United Breweries. The brand has based its activations on prominent genres like fashion and music. Moreover, under its YouTube channel ‘Cheers’ has reached out to its large base of fans with its content in the form of multiple web-series showcasing ordinary people discovering extra-ordinary journeys. Apart from these, Kingfisher Ultra has also launched various other activations and promotions across all points of sale.

Kingfisher Ultra will release a promotional film showcasing three successful professionals including the protagonist Farhan Akhtar, who are defined not just by their profession, but their passion too, and for such people, ‘Kingfisher Ultra is the Smooth Choice.’

Read Also: Welspun takes the digital route to highlights Indian water crisis

According to Gurpreet Singh, head marketing, United Breweries Limited, Kingfisher Ultra recognises that the millennials and generation Z are driven by many passions and don’t want to be bogged down and be defined only by their professions. “They want to follow their dreams, pursue their passions alongside their careers and thereby lead a more balanced life. Kingfisher Ultra recognises this cultural shift and wants to encourage its consumers in this endeavor of theirs. This drive for wanting to achieve more and being multi-faceted resonates very well with Farhan Akhtar’s personality and public persona,” he added.

For Farhan Akhtar, United Breweries Ltd. as an enterprise are pioneers in creating unique memorable narratives and experiences for their widespread diverse group of consumers, through their popular beverages and associations. “I have always aspired to lead my professional and my passion with equal amounts of zeal. Associating with Kingfisher Ultra, a brand that endorses the same ideology is exciting and enriching at the same time,” he stated.

Read Also: How Shoppers Stop is ready to launch a new set of department stores