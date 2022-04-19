Kingfisher names Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan as brand ambassadors

United Breweries Limited has signed actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan as brand ambassadors for its brand Kingfisher. The association will kick off with Kingfisher’s ‘spread the cheer’ campaign, focused on celebrating this year as the ‘year of the cheer’.

Kingfisher has brought joy and energy to the lives of consumers over the years and has always been India’s first choice of a social beverage, Debabrata Mukherjee, chief marketing officer, United Breweries Ltd, said. “As we look back on this journey with humble pride, we also look ahead with renewed resolve to further strengthen our consumer connections, enhance the aspirational and iconic brand codes and dial up differentiated consumer engagement experiences. The ever-evolving consumer landscape and the continuous tectonic shifts in the media platforms are energizing us to strive for more in the way we approach integrated marketing communications and how we build winning partnerships,” he added.

Through this campaign, Kingfisher has also created a dance hook-step with the brand ambassadors as their way of spreading the cheer. “Mandanna and Dhawan truly represent what the brand stands for – fun, happiness, optimism and cheer. We believe that they will help spread our brand message and uplift our brand experiences across the country and beyond,” Mukherjee elaborated.

According to Dhawan, Kingfisher represents passion, enjoyment and living life to the fullest. “The last two years have been tough for everyone because of the pandemic and now I hope we all spread the cheer with Kingfisher and come together to have a good time,” he stated.

“Kingfisher is one of the most iconic brands to have come out of India, enjoyed not just locally but across the world. I urge everyone to come together, spread the cheer and celebrate the joy of true togetherness,” Mandanna said.

