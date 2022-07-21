Kinara Capital launches #JadejaBatsForKinara campaign featuring Ravindra Jadeja

Kinara Capital has rolled out #JadejaBatsForKinara advertising campaign featuring its brand ambassador Ravindra Jadeja. Kinara Capital aims to empower India’s small business entrepreneurs with myKinara App that offers collateral-free MSME loans within 24-hours, in the range of Rs. one – 30 lakhs.

The #JadejaBatsForKinara ad campaign is addressing the challenges of the MSMEs by offering myKinara App as a solution and empowering small business entrepreneurs to confidently take the first step towards achieving business growth, Khyati Shah, EVP, corporate marketing, Kinara Capital, said. “Our brand ambassador Ravindra Jadeja is a self-made champion whose tenacity to give his all in every cricket match resonates with the determined spirit of the everyday entrepreneur,” she added.

Created and produced by Lintas C:EX for Kinara Capital, the #JadejaBatsForKinara ads were filmed in Bangalore, is a series of three concepts that riff on the real-life situations that small business entrepreneurs commonly encounter before becoming Kinara customers. The ads feature cricketer Ravindra Jadeja relaying his popular catchphrases of Ab Mariye Sixer, Howzzzat, and Ab No Googly to highlight myKinara’s benefits for small business entrepreneurs.

The #JadejaBatsForKinara ad series promoting myKinara App is expanded into various formats and languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati and Marathi. The ads are primarily running on social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, in six-sec, 15-sec, and 30-sec versions, and are scheduled to run on other mediums such as OTT, in-app advertising, and ShareChat.

“The task for us was to create short, digital-friendly, impactful content that showcases the importance of the myKinara App in a memorable manner. We wanted to take a definitive positioning for Kinara Capital that is owned for the long term. The ad succinctly captures the struggle of the entrepreneur and the swift solution offered by myKinara,” Satish Ramanathan, executive director, Lintas C:EX, stated.



The #JadejaBatsForKinara ad campaign aims to raise awareness among small business entrepreneurs across the MSME sectors of manufacturing, trading, and services to access reliable business financing at their fingertips via the myKinara App.

