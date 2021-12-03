Kinara Capital appoints Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador

Jadeja’s voice will amplify our presence and bolster our pace of ensuring MSMEs can grow their businesses with Kinara, Hardika Shah, founder and CEO, Kinara Capital said

Kinara Capital on Friday announced that it has signed Ravindra Jadeja as its official brand ambassador on the occasion of the company’s tenth anniversary. With this partnership, Kinara aims to boost its outreach in financing the MSME sector in the country, the company said in an official statement. “Seeking to support even more MSMEs and promote its growing presence in over 90 cities in six states of India, Kinara Capital has signed up all-rounder cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador,” it added.

“I founded Kinara with the sole aim of easing access to credit for hardworking yet underserved MSME entrepreneurs in India. Starting with a handful of people in a home office, to impacting lakhs of lives in a short amount of time, Kinara has come a long way. On the occasion of our tenth anniversary, I am proud of my team and thankful to our investors and partners for believing in our vision of financial inclusion. Our sights are set even higher for the future,” Hardika Shah, founder and CEO, Kinara Capital said.

“Ravindra Jadeja has become a household name in India because of his stellar performance, integrity and commitment to cricket. Both entrepreneurs and athletes thrive on the power of their own grit and determination. Jadeja’s voice will amplify our presence and bolster our pace of ensuring MSMEs can grow their businesses with Kinara,” Shah added further.

“It is a proud moment for me to represent fintech Kinara Capital as its official brand ambassador. I come from a humble background and I understand the value of how just one opportunity can change the course of your life. This is what I liked about Kinara; they are giving that kind of opportunity to small business entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our communities and our country. I look forward to helping them carry their mission further,” Jadeja stated on the association.

