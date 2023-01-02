Kimberly Clark rolls out campaign showcasing relaunch of Huggies Complete Comfort

Kimberly Clark has rolled out its latest ‘We got you, baby’ campaign for the brand Huggies. As per the company, the campaign has been released for the relaunch of its Huggies Complete Comfort in India and was conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

Huggies as a brand has always strived to make the world a more comfortable place for babies, Saakshi Verma Menon, marketing director, Kimberly Clark India, said. “Through extensive consumer research, we realised that babies need complete comfort with multiple benefits in one product. We are launching a digital-first campaign across platforms where mums today are spending most of their time. The content is hyper-personalised and contextualised to specific consumer cohorts for heightened relevance and engagement,” she added.

The brand film shows a bunch of babies rejecting a hoard of diapers and demanding more from the product. The brand is going to embrace an all-new visual language via its packaging design across the range that spotlights the brand’s key attributes and consumer benefits, it claimed.

