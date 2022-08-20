Kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma expands to offline mode

Ed-a-Mamma, the conscious kidswear D2C (direct-to-consumer) brand founded by actor Alia Bhatt, has expanded its business in the Indian market through offline channels. The brand has stepped into the retail market in major metropolitan and tier-II cities through Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle stores.

In western India, the company has launched its collection in seven stores in Mumbai: one each in Andheri, Juhu, Ghatkopar, Goregaon, Kurla and two in Malad. It also has a presence in stores in Navi Mumbai, Surat and Pune.

In North India, the products have been launched in stores in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, and in the south in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mangaluru. It has also expanded to stores in Kolkata and Indore.

Iffat Haider Jivan, business head of Ed-a-Mamma, told FE the brand has achieved 350% year-on-year growth in FY22 over FY21, and a portal that started with 160 options now has 1,200. Ed-a-Mamma sold nine lakh units in FY22, up from close to 1.5 lakh sold in the five months of operation since its launch in October 2020.

The company plans to add new product lines and enter multiple categories in the current year. It aims to reach 60 stores across India, and is exploring options to take the brand global. The company is eyeing a revenue growth of 200% over FY22 this year.

The brand has launched other categories as well, such as anti-microbial innerwear and bamboo fibre socks, which are 100% sustainable. It has also forayed into green denims, which use zero liquid discharge versus an average of 200 litres of water used for denim washes. All the water used is recycled and eco-friendly dyes are used. “We are a 100% cotton brand. Our clothes are meant to be lived in,” Jivan said.

She said the brand saw “phenomenal progress” in its first 18 months as a D2C brand, and to move offline is a natural progression.

“Today, if you have to establish your brand, you would not want it to be known as a marketplace brand, because there are plenty of them. So, you may keep selling, but our idea is to build and grow the brand so the natural progression was to go offline. People need to see the brand physically and experience the brand if you really want to create a presence,” Jivan said.

At present, Ed-a-Mamma is competing with the likes of US Polo, Benetton and H&M in the boys and girls category. The company will compete against the brands on store shelves as well, and therefore will tweak its product offerings to suit the offline demand. “Up until now, we have been in the simple look. We are kind of curating a fresh line for offline, which is more fashionable and slightly more value-added,” she said.

Pricing will also play a significant role, Jivan said. “Today, I am selling a product that any other multinational brand is selling, but at a slightly lower price. Also, in the offline space we will do a lot of activation, so we are giving out freebies, talking to kids and also doing positioning in stores,” she said.

Going forward, Ed-a-Mamma also plans to have its own stores, which will be developed as experience centres for children.