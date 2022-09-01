Kia India rolls out new campaign for Sonet X-Line

Kia India has launched a new television commercial (TVC), as part of its campaign for the Sonet X-Line, its latest product offering. The TVC is specifically designed to create anticipation for the range-topping Sonet X-Line trim. Contemplating on the car’s exclusive looks and flaunt factor, Kia India has positioned the Sonet X-Line as ‘So rare, you just can’t resist it’.

As per the company, the new TVC of the Kia Sonet X-Line aims to capture a young, sophisticated couple living in a pristine white world. “In their world, everything around them is white, from the clothes they wear to the house they live in, and even their pets. Except the car they own, which is the exact opposite – because even this young couple could not resist the unique magnetism of the Xclusive Matte Graphite exterior color of the Sonet X-Line,” the company said in a statement.

Apart from the television commercial, this new campaign will also be extended to the outdoor and digital media. Through the campaign, the brand aims to illustrate the Sonet X-Line is a car unlike any other seen on Indian roads and it surely makes a statement that will not go unnoticed.

Through this campaign, Kia India intends to reach out to customers who aren’t afraid to express their originality and uniqueness among their peers. Kia India’s communication narrative for the Sonet X-Line focuses on its consumer personas rather than product attributes and has the visual delight to break the clutter from the typical product centric auto advertising. It has elements that trigger consumer need of owning an exclusive product.

The TVC also highlights the product attributes like the Xclusive Matte Graphite Color, Xclusive Splendid Sage Dual Tone Interior, Xclusive Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels, 26.03 CM (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation and BOSE Premium Sound System with LED Sound Mood Lights.

Also Read: Radico Khaitan rolls out flavored rum- Lemon Dash

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook