KhiladiAdda to launch Rummy Adda with Rein Games’ partnership

Real-money gaming platform KhiladiAdda has announced its partnership with Rein Games Private Limited to launch a new game. According to the company, it will bring out the card game Rummy which will be branded Rummy Adda.

“The launch of Rummy Adda is strategically planned to give an impetus to our growth and portfolio expansion plans that will also add new users to our ever-increasing pool of players and also give users more options,” Satyam Rastogi, CEO, KhiladiAdda, said. “We are optimistic about the market response on RummyAdda and will soon be adding other card games such as CourtPiece on our platform in near future,” he added.

As per the estimates, the company claims that the online Rummy game is estimated to reach up to $1.4 billion by 2024 in India. KhiladiAdda’s strategic venture into the lucrative game creates a wholesome 360-degree experience for players with a variety of skill-based real money games. According to its claims, KhiladiAdda strives to serve its users their demand for card games through the association.

