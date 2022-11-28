Khiladi Adda launches FanBattle, Ludo, Word Search in its roster

Micro esports platform has announced the launch of its new in-house developed games, namely, FanBattle, Ludo and Word Search. According to the company, these integrated games provide real-money gaming enthusiasts with the experience of curated games which are fun to play and rewarding at the same time.

We have targeted all sets of audiences and each integrated game will serve the requirements and skill sets of our engaged users, Satyam Rastogi, founder and CEO, Khiladi Adda, said. “We hope to see an overwhelming response for the users which will encourage us to bring more games to increase the options for our users,” he claimed further.

Khiladi Adda was launched in 2019 as a multi-game platform. With the inclusion of the new games, it projects the overall registered users to reach 3.5 million by March 2023 with monthly active users to reach 6,00,000 to 7,00,000, it claimed. Moreover, Khiladi Adda plans to launch Court Piece by the end of 2022 and other interactive games are in the works, it further asserted.

Also Read: ATechnos Group names Sumit Damani as GoGames’ global business head

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook