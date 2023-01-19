Khelraja rolls out the #TheGameNeverStops campaign

Real-money gaming brand Khelraja has rolled out its latest #TheGameNeverStops campaign, featuring actor Esha Gupta.

Over the past few years, Southeast Asia has seen a rapid rise in the adoption of online gaming, and Khelraja has been at the forefront of this growth, Japneet Singh Sethi, country manager- Khelraja, said. “Every other iGaming brand is selling the idea of winning to their users. While winning is ultimately the objective, we are also here to make a great brand and a great bond with our users. We wanted to celebrate the gaming culture and our brand ambassador, Esha Gupta, captured the essence of our message of playing the game the right way. We are confident that the campaign will resonate with online gaming enthusiasts across India and Southeast Asia,” he added.

Khelraja was established in 2021 and currently offers sports betting, casino gaming, and esports among other categories. According to the company, the campaign represents Southeast Asia’s burgeoning desire for gaming, a trend that’s ushering in the industry in the region.

