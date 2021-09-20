Khatabook releases ‘Dhande ka vaccine’ campaign featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The campaign has been created by Mumbai-based agency Fatmen

Fintech startup Khatabook has released its new campaign ‘Dhande ka vaccine’ featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The startup has released the campaign in five languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. While it will be live for six weeks across various media platforms such as over-the-top (OTT) platforms, social media, and on mobile applications. “With the #DhandeKaDoctor campaign, we want to encourage more and more small businesses to adopt our digital solutions to manage their resources efficiently and thrive in this ‘new normal’,” Ravish Naresh, CEO and co-founder, Khatabook, said.

According to Naresh, Khatabook’s product offerings resonate with its mission to make businesses more efficient and empower merchants with the power of digital. While the pandemic has shaken up the business ecosystem, the MSME community has demonstrated great resilience and is adopting digital to build future-proof businesses, Naresh noted.

The campaign has been created by Mumbai-based agency Fatmen. “Though all MSMEs would relate to the problems and challenges of their ancient systems, out of habit most of them would continue with them. Getting them to recognise the magnitude of the problem was key to opening their minds to embracing our new-age solution. Which is why our approach was one of magnifying each one of these seemingly regular problems into scary business diseases that needed to be prevented through a vaccine,” Rishabha Nayyar, chief strategy officer, Fatmen, said.

Khatabook, founded in January 2019 is available in 13 languages and claims to have over 10 million monthly active users. The company helps micro, small, and medium businesses increase efficiency and profitability through digital solutions for business and finance. It acquired SaaS business management solution Biz Analyst to offer premium value-added services such as on-demand access to sales, purchase, inventory management, among others.

