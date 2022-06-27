Khatabook launches Naam Hi Kafi Hai campaign on MSME Day

Khatabook has launched its latest brand campaign Naam Hi Kafi Hai, celebrating the goodwill of small businesses on the international micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) day. This two-week-long multi-video digital media campaign focuses on #NaamHiKafiHain theme honouring MSMEs for providing a distinctive customer experience through personal relationships.

“Through this new campaign, we want to share authentic stories of local business heroes and emphasise on the role they play in our lives. The campaign will remind the audience of the local businesses they purchase their supplies from, be it Guptaji ki sweets, Rambhai Ki Chai, or Babu ke vegetables. We want to celebrate this distinct aspect of MSMEs in India and our relationship with the local businesses. On this MSME day, we are also launching our MSMEs Video stories series called ‘Business Hua Easy’ focusing on their journey, struggles, and how digital is helping them,” Ved Prakash Yadav, head of marketing and growth, Khatabook said.

The campaign consists of a video focusing on the names of the businesses which in itself speaks about the quality and value to the customer, saying ‘Kyuki inka to bas naam hi kaafi hai’, their name is enough for us to trust them with our day-to-day purchases. The campaign was kicked off by teaser videos, followed by a campaign video released on MSME day. Khatabook will also release a video story of Ramesh and Dinesh Sirvee, the owners of Aaiji Super Mart in Bangalore as a part of a video story series called ‘Business hua Easy’ in the first week of July. The story series launched as a part of the MSME Day campaign, will focus on the journey and challenges MSMEs face and how they use Khatabook App to grow their business and be more ambitious.

The campaign has been conceptualised and produced by the brand’s in-house creative team. As per the company, the concept of this campaign came from the insight that even though there are over 63 million MSMEs spread across the country who contribute around 30% to India’s GDP, their stories, challenges, and ambitions are untold. Khatabook aims to bring these stories to life and reiterate that they will stand with them at every step of their business journey.

