Khatabook launches campaign to pay tribute to the support of local business owners through the pandemic

In order to salute the efforts of local shop owners amid the pandemic, digital ledger platform Khatabook has released a series of videos highlighting the importance of uninterrupted services provided by small businesses, merchants, grocers and vendors during the extended nationwide lockdown. The campaign has been launched on the digital platforms of the company.

The videos showcase how even as the covid-19 pandemic brought life to a standstill, the country continued to enjoy everyday luxuries—all thanks to these unsung heroes who continued serving the nation despite unfavourable conditions. According to Ved Prakash, vice president, marketing, Khatabook, during the nationwide lockdown when all the big names were unable to deliver, it was the small shop-owners, sellers, merchants and SMBs who put themselves in the service of the entire nation and we are indebted to these frontline workers for supplying everyday necessities to countless households of India. “Their resilience can be seen in the way the number of transactions has increased by 2.5 times in essential categories in the past three months. For non-essential, we are now seeing a recovery of 20%-30% in the last three-four weeks. This initiative is a small attempt to express our heartfelt gratitude to these heroes,” he added on the launch of the campaign.

Khatabook was co-founded by Ravish Naresh, Ashish Sonone, Jaideep Poonia and Dhanesh Kumar. As the nation’s solutions expert for small and medium-sized businesses, Khatabook helps track and manage all their transactions and also plays a vital role in making their day to day business activities easier. The app is available in 11 languages.

