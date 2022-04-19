Khadim ropes in Shardul Thakur as the face of the brand

Footwear brand Khadim has roped in cricketer Shardul Thakur as their brand ambassador. as per the company, the cricketer’s popularity with Gen Z and millennials is what the brand is looking at capitalising on to expand its footprint across the country. For this, the brand has launched the association with the campaign “It’sWowItsKhadim”. The campaign seeks to highlight the new fashionable range of products, the refreshed in-store experience and reinforce the affordable price point, Namrata Ashok Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India Limited, said. “The campaign is being heavily promoted on digital platforms with focus on select markets. Apart from the media the association will also be extended to instore, retail and consumer touchpoints,” she added.

Shardul Thakur, a bowling all-rounder has been representing the International Men’s cricket team across all formats since making his debut in 2017. He has also signed with Delhi Capitals for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier league. Khadim as a brand has been constantly reinventing itself to remain as a relevant option for youngsters while choosing affordable fashion footwear brand under all the categories – heels, flats, work wear, sports, canvas, comfort, outdoor, casual, contemporary, sandals, formals, loafers and chappals.

“We are looking forward to take the “ItsWowItsKhadim” experience to our consumers through our latest campaign,” Chotrani highlighted.

