KFin Technologies launches its new brand identity

KFin Technologies Private Limited has launched its new corporate brand identity reflective of its corporate ethos. The new brand identity has been indigenously designed to symbolise KFintech’s transformation and evolution as a company with foundational tenets of trust, technology and thought leadership. The triskelion motif represents a trifecta of the mentioned tenets culminating in transformation representing rotational symmetry, usually denoted by three interlocking spirals.

With the financial services participants embracing digital – transformational technologies curated with trust and thought leadership have been playing a pivotal role in redefining the new normal, Sreekanth Nadella, CEO, KFin Technologies Private Limited, said. “The positioning of our identity is to reflect our organization’s purpose, strategic direction and strong execution capabilities in transforming mission critical financial infrastructure solutions to be most preferred and proactive solutions provider. The new logo symbolises perpetual transformation and the infinite loop of evolution,” he added.

The Golden Ratio incorporated in the logo ensures that the three arms in the design proportionately follow it, to depict a perfect symmetry and interdependence among its communication pillars. The letter ‘K’ represents kinetic energy symbolising the innate energy of the entity in motion. The tagline, ‘experience transformation’ reinforces KFintech’s role as a TechFin company.

According to Hanisha Vadlamani, chief, brand and corporate communications, KFin Technologies Private Limited, the company has an affinity and resonance to transform and meet the growing expectations of the consumers. “The new brand identity and the ‘triskelion’ in the logo embody the corporate ethos of KFintech. While retaining the legacy of our brand name, the new look and feel of the brand are designed to internalize the core tenets and to convey to the world our coming-of-age transformation to be a critical pillar in the asset management industry,” she highlighted.

