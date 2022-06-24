KFC onboards Karan Johar and Srinidhi Shetty for their latest campaign

Quick service restaurant (QSR) KFC has collaborated with Doritos to launch K(FC)-Drama. The company has roped in Karan Johar and Srinidhi Shetty for their latest campaign. The company has rolled out campaign films featuring the two celebrities vouching ‘Yeh snack nahi drama hai’. The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy North.

“A bit of crispy and crunch go a long way in inducing some excitement in daily routines. And who better than celebrated artists Karan Johar and Srinidhi Shetty, in KFC’s popcorn nachos, in their signature charismatic styles. With double the crunch and an interesting blend of flavours,” Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer, KFC India, said.

“I never thought that something could top the emotions and drama of my films. But just a bite of the flavorful KFC Popcorn Nachos, I realised yeh snack nahi, drama hai! The all-new offering by KFC is packed with twists and crisps, just like I like my scripts and life to be. This collaboration has been nothing less than a scrumptious ride; so, lights, camera, drama,” Karan Johar said.

“KFC’s signature crispy chicken has been a personal favourite. But with the new KFC popcorn nachos, it was truly loved at first bite. I was thrilled at the opportunity to partner for the launch of this new offering. With a punch of masala and double the crunch – this one’s bound to be a super hit.”

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. The company has more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries.

