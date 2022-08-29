KFC India launches its new film with Allu Arjun alongside Colonel Sanders

KFC India brings together actor Allu Arjun and the Colonel Sanders in a new film to launch its new offering Peri Peri Launch. On bringing together the Colonel and Arjun for the biggest launch of the season, a KFC India spokesperson stated, “We Indians have an innate knack for all things spice. And when the spice either is such that it makes you tear up or leaves you underwhelmed, it is disappointing. So, who better than KFC along with the superstar himself – Allu Arjun – to present a product with just the right spice.”

“It was great collaborating for KFC’s Peri Peri campaign. Coming together with the OG Colonel Sanders for their new irresistible peri peri sprinkle has been a lovely experience altogether. All I can say isChicken Peri Peri, soooper very very!,” Allu Arjun said on his latest KFC film.

The film opens on Allu Arjun, in his suave demeanor at a KFC restaurant, in a drool-worthy close of him biting into the new KFC Peri Peri Chicken, as we are treated to a glimpse of that Peri Peri flavouring over a piece of perfectly crispy chicken. He continues to enjoy that discerning bite when he declares in his signature style – Apun ko aansu acha nahi lagta hai, na emotion wala, na mirchi wala. We feel the tension rising as he asks for the Colonel. It’s nothing less than an edge of the seat thriller as a perplexed Colonel walks up to him, eagerly awaiting Allu Arjun’s verdict on the product is. “Spice…” says Allu Arjun, followed by a dramatic pause, only to declare “Correct hai boss!” Celebrations ensue as Allu Arjun assures that KFC Peri Peri is “soooper very very” and the Colonel joins in imitating Allu Arjun’s signature Pushpa step. KFC’s Peri Peri Chicken is available across all KFC restaurants in the country and can be ordered through the KFC App and website.

“Peri Peri, as a flavour is already a hit. But when we tasted KFC’s Peri Peri, we realised it was something extra special. We were confident people were going to find this bigger than a hit, it was going to be a superhit. And who better to get a nod of approval on anything super hit, than Allu Arjun. So, we turned the tasting session into a dramatic ad, with all the bells and whistles and ended it with our Colonel Sanders finishing off with Allu’s signature move,” Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer north, Ogilvy, said.

Also read: Springfit Mattress announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook