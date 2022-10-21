KFC India launches all-digital restaurants ‘KFC Smart Restaurants’ across India

KFC India recently announced the launch of KFC Smart Restaurants across India. A first for the country, the all-digital restaurants are located in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Bengaluru, and are powered with self-ordering kiosks.

Our consumers are increasingly turning to the digital medium – from food to gaming, from their relationships to their careers, or simply to spend free time, Moksh Chopra, general manager, KFC India, said. “According to reports, digital users in India have more than doubled over the last five years and millennials are now spending around eight hours per day online. Strengthening our commitment to being easily accessible to our consumers, we have been on a deliberate journey from CX to DX – enhancing customer experience through digital means. Right from easy-to-use ordering kiosks to tech-savvy interiors, these restaurants are designed to elevate the consumer experience whilst providing extended convenience,” he added.

As per the company, equipped to facilitate multiple payment options, consumers at these restaurants are encouraged to order themselves and pay digitally; thus, making access to their Bucket of KFC Chicken much easier and faster. With an aim to continue building restaurants of the future, the brand plans to launch 10 more such restaurants by the end of the year.

KFC Smart Restaurants will replace the traditional ordering counter with ordering kiosks with multiple digital payment options, and an accompanying QR code. Customers will also be able to order directly from their table, by scanning the QR code, powered by the KFC Smart App, on their phones, and can pick up their order once ready. These Smart Restaurants also bring in operational efficiency for the restaurant teams with tech-enabled changes at the backend, the company said in a statement.

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., is a global chicken restaurant brand. The company claims to have more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world.

