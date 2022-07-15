KFC announces key changes to its leadership in India

QSR brand KFC India has announced key changes to its leadership in India today. Moksh Chopra has been elevated as the general manager for KFC India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives), effective July 15, 2022. He succeeds Samir Menon, who will take on the regional role of managing director of MENAPakT (Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, Turkey) and India. Menon and Chopra, along with the robust leadership team, have been instrumental in driving the stellar performance of KFC in India, the company said in a statement.

“We are famous for serving Finger Lickin’ good food, that’s done the right way. I’m privileged and honoured to be leading the mandate for the brand in India. We have been driving significant growth in the India market with disruptive products, expanding our footprint with more than 600 restaurants, strengthening our regional outreach, increasing access and enhancing customer experience. I look forward to deepening KFC’s relevance, while retaining the distinctiveness KFC is known for – in India, with India,” Chopra said.

“While we continue to build on the strategic roadmap for India, I look forward to driving our global strategy and delivering long-term, sustainable growth for the brand, our teams, franchisee partners and customers. With Moksh’s rich experiences and excellence in strategic thinking, he has proven to be an incredible leader for KFC India BMU; and would continue to unlock potential for the brand,” Menon stated.

Both Menon and Chopra have been associated with the brand for over a decade now, and partnering closely with the forward-thinking leadership team, they have crafted the go-forward strategy for the India business, creating the roadmap for continued growth.

