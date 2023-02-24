Keybridge Global Education launches Accreda for its edtech 2.0 vision

Keybridge Global Education, an education services organization, has launched Accreda, a personalized career building platform designed for the new-age professional for its Edtech 2.0 vision. The company aims to redefine how professionals approach holistic career development through tech-enabled self-empowerment and learning that is organic, structured, continuous, and hyper-personalized to their needs.

Speaking on why a platform such as Accreda, Amol Dani, Co-Founder and CEO, Keybridge Global Education, said, “The current edtech approach is very product-centric instead of focusing on the learner. However, every learner’s needs and journey are different and, for effective learning, the individual has to be at the heart of the learning process. With Accreda, we see an opportunity to transform the entire career development and professional education ecosystem. It is the culmination of our Edtech 2.0 vision and will champion the shift from ad-hoc skill acquisition to holistic, tech-driven career growth enablement.”

Operating at the intersection of domain expertise, employability skills, expert career coaching, and continuous learning, Accreda leverages ‘Forever Learning and You’ (FLY), its proprietary career and professional education system designed by global heuristics experts to deliver unparalleled learning differentiation.

Moreover, to accelerate career development, FLY facilitates guidance from career experts that have been brought on board to serve as coaches to Accreda learners. This hands-on coaching provides learners with the tools, resources, and expertise for effective career exploration, career planning, and career advancement.

Amod Dani, co-founder and COO ( India), Keybridge Global Education, added, “With Accreda, we are not building just another edtech solution. We are developing a personalized career building platform for professionals that aligns with our Edtech 2.0 vision of connecting learning to outcomes and results, which will be essential in addressing the ever-increasing industry-academia gap. We have partnered with domain experts, including leading academic experts, and renowned institutions to create an ecosystem where our users are empowered to explore and learn with a more effective and fulfilling learning experience. It is, essentially, a new way of building new-age careers that doesn’t just focus on securing employment but enhancing employability.”

FLY also empowers learners to take greater control of their career growth journey by providing self-assessment tools for real-time assessment of their current skills and domain proficiency. Doing so enables Accreda learners to embark on a holistic journey of continuous, involved, and personalized learning that empowers and informs their career growth and long-term success.

“The Accreda approach is built on the three Cs of Customisation, Continuity, and Control. We empower them to take charge of their learning and add value by introducing hyper-personalisation with FLY. In doing so, we are customizing learning to the needs, skills, and goals of the learner, and offer them a guided path to continuous learning that keeps them ahead of the curve of a dynamic workplace,” concluded Dani.

