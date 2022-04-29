Keya Foods awards its creative and digital mandate to SoCheers

SoCheers has bagged the creative and digital marketing mandate for Keya Foods. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for reinforcing the brand’s digital presence by conceptualising campaigns and leveraging various digital and on-ground platforms. In a bid to optimise the brand’s online visibility, outreach and engagement with its customer base, the agency will be providing end-to-end digital and creative solutions to Keya Foods. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

For Jigar Mehta, marketing head, Keya Foods, the agency’s creative abilities and expertise synchronises with our mission to strengthen the brand’s customer base. “With the demand for gourmet foods on a rise among the Indian consumers, we felt it is imperative to showcase Keya Foods’ innate qualities that resonate with the same. Moreover, this partnership brings a fresh perspective to the brand and we look forward to creating some engaging campaigns, revamping the look and feel of our offerings, and driving customer engagement across platforms,” he said.

FMCG is a growing category which has witnessed a huge evolution, especially in the last couple of years, Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheers, stated. “And having a brand such as Keya Foods to our client roster is an opportunity. It will be our endeavour to help the brand in its mission to enrich Indian kitchens with gourmet products. We are looking forward to stretching our creative boundaries to build new and impactful digital campaigns, in a bid to substantiate the brand’s online presence and achieve all its objectives,” he added.

SoCheers is a digital-first advertising and marketing agency. It was founded by Mehul Gupta and Siddharth Devnani in 2013 as a social media marketing agency. Its clients’ portfolio includes brands such as Amazon Prime Video, Nickelodeon, TCS, Lupin, Star Group, Jubilant Foods, Niantic Labs, Godrej Interio and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook