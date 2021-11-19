Kering names iProspect as global media partner

The announcement comes after a four-month agency review

Kering has appointed iProspect, a dentsu company, as global media partner for all its brands. As part of the mandate, iProspect will manage all end-to-end media planning and buying, integrated across brand and performance, and will operate as a media partner across all 42 markets where Kering has a media presence.

“Enhancing our strong partnership with Kering is an amazing win for iProspect, one which propels our existing relationship onto a global stage. As the end-to-end agency, with the full scope of brand and performance media, our passionate team looks forward to working with one of the most innovative, digital first, and data driven luxury brands in the world,” Amanda Morrissey, global brand president, iProspect, said.

The announcement comes after a four-month agency review based on innovation principles and a fast-tracked process, iProspect said in a statement. Kering was looking for agility and nimbleness in its agency partner, it added. After the win, iProspect will take charge of its duties in the first quarter of 2022.

Kering liked iProspect team’s digital and data-driven strategic vision and capabilities, its drive for innovation and creativity, along with its constant agile mindset. The Group looks forward to working with iProspect within the fully integrated dentsu network as its unique partner, empowering the combination of a global vision and strong local expertise, the statement added.

Back in March, dentsu relaunched iProspect as a digital-first end-to-end media agency, with an aim to offer performance-driven brand building at a global scale. “The win builds on a year where dentsu re-launched iProspect as a new, future-focused, end-to-end global media agency,” iProspect said.

