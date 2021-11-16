Kerala Blasters FC partners with Sporjo

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) has partnered with Sporjo as its official partner for creating up skilling and recruitment opportunities during the upcoming season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). Aimed at strengthening the sports ecosystem, the partnership will see KBFC and Sporjo working together to create a sports talent pipeline for all of Kerala, including the five million plus strong KBFC fan base, wherein both parties will be key drivers towards facilitating this unique initiative of sports-specific mentorship, up-skilling, training and job opportunities in the state.

“Sporjo brings in a synergy that is in line with the guiding principles of KBFC as an ambitious football club with a passionate and young fan base. Together, we hope to make great strides in empowering more people to understand and pursue the various opportunities in the sports ecosystem,” Nikhil Bhardwaj, director, Kerala Blasters FC, said.

This partnership will entail assessing the sports ecosystem in Kerala, running the Sporjo Mentor and Plus programs for the people of the state and particularly for the KBFC fans and bringing in mentors, who are industry leaders and veterans. Sporjo will work with KBFC to ensure candidates, with an interest in a sports career, get access to best-in-class training and mentors, and that sports organisations in Kerala and all over India are given access to job-ready professionals, ready to take on the rigours of the sports industry.

Based on the tenet of transforming passion into profession in sports, Sporjo aims to create an ecosystem of half a million sports professionals to support the Indian sports industry by 2030. Sporjo’s core reason for existence is not only to bridge the gap between passionate individuals who want to make a career and prospective employers in the sports industry but also to work towards creating a culture of empowerment – be it parents, children, young or even experienced professionals. “I have no doubt that our combined passion for football and sport will enable us to create a partnership that will resonate with the fans and help us provide optimal value to the fantastic fan base that Kerala boasts of. As a brand, we are working to empower and enable individuals to transform their passion into profession, to create an ecosystem of Off Pitch Sports Leaders. The passion and the commitment of KBFC fans are second to none and this partnership was a natural step for us. We aim to work closely with the club as well as the fans to play a small part in strengthening Kerala’s sporting ecosystem even more,” G Srinivasan, CEO, Sporjo stated.

