Kent RO tries to break away from its water purifier heritage as it enters the fans category with Kühl; to end FY23 with ad spend of Rs 100 crore

Kent RO Systems Ltd, last week entered the fans category under a different brand name Kühl Fans with an aim to create a new brand. “We have allocated in total Rs 100 crore of ad-spend in the on-going fiscal. Of this, Rs 80 crore is being spent on advertising and promotion of RO and other existing products, while Rs 20 crore of ad-spends have been allocated to promote Kühl fans,” Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO System Ltd.

The company which claims to have a 40% market share in the water purifier sector, with the roll-out of the new brand Kühl aims to grab a good share of the fans market as well. “These fans can collectively save up to two lakh crore worth of electricity bills if all the 120-crore household fans convert as it allows to save at least 65% energy. However, out of the 90% of households which uses ceiling fans, only three percent currently use energy-efficient fans, so the scope is huge,” Gupta added.

The newly launched fans are available in the price range of Rs 3,000 – Rs 15,000 and the company claims to have tied up with 40 distributors. “The aim is to create awareness about the product in order to increase sales. For us, the aim is to make better products than the competition, which will definitely grab consumers’ eyeballs,” he explained. As a result, the company in the next fiscal aims to spend a total of Rs 130 crore in advertising and marketing. Actor Hema Malini, who has a long stand relationship with the company, will also promote the new range of fans.

The company claims Kühl BLDC fans WiFi and IoT-enabled and can be controlled via smartphone, Alexa, or voice.

