Kellogg’s urges consumers to not skip breakfast during lockdown

The campaign has been launched on Kellogg’s official digital and social media platforms, namely Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter

Breakfast cereal brand Kellogg’s India has launched a campaign titled #PassTheBowl reiterating the importance of a nutritious breakfast even as lockdown has impacted the daily routine of individuals and families across the nation. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign has been launched on Kellogg’s official digital and social media platforms, namely Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

“With unique demands from the work-from-home regime, consumers’ schedules have evolved quickly, gotten busier and at times can lead to people missing out on the day’s most important meal. Through this campaign, Kellogg’s has chosen a fun way to deliver an important message that consumers should not avoid skipping or skimping their breakfast,” the company said.

According to Sumit Mathur, director marketing, Kellogg South Asia, Kellogg’s aims to engage consumers with authentic content, which is consistent with the brand ethos. “This is the third agile campaign from the house of Kellogg’s in the current environment. With #PassTheBowl, we once again partner the home-maker / mother and play a role in reminding consumers to not forget to have a wholesome breakfast.”

The campaign video was shot remotely and individually by users across multiple locations. In this lockdown period, since a workday clock doesn’t arrange our days, having breakfast on time is very important to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Shahrukh Irani, group creative director, Ogilvy said. “To encourage this, we took advantage of a cool trend doing the rounds on social media right now. Videos of people of all age groups having Kellogg’s and then passing it on were stitched together to make it seem like they are passing a bowl of breakfast to each other. Even in these times of strict social distancing, we must make sure our loved ones don’t miss breakfast,” he added.

Read Also: Nobel Hygiene’s latest campaign raises awareness on urinary incontinence

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook