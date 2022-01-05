Kellogg’s unlocks time for women in India in its latest campaign

The campaign has been created in partnership with Ogilvy

At a time when multiple new brands are entering the cereal breakfast category in India, Kellogg’s has unveiled its new Masterbrand campaign, ‘Har Subah Breakfast Se Badhkar’, to target mothers between the age group of 25-44. The brand conducted an ethnographic study across key cities to understand what busy mornings in an urban household looks like. Working women and homemakers were interviewed for the study, and the results indicate that mothers are often unable to spend quality time with their children. “ With this campaign, we tried to unlock the women of the household from only being thought of as people doing household chores who have to be in the kitchen,” Sumit Mathur, director marketing, Kellogg South Asia, told BrandWagon Online.

The first edition of Kellogg’s ‘Breakfast se Badkar’ campaign which laid the roots of the Masterbrand proposition was launched in 2020, Mathur said. Before launching the campaign, the brand carried out a user and aptitude study to understand the consumer breakfast patterns. Surprisingly, the brand found out that the primary breakfast in India is no-meal breakfast such as tea-biscuit in North India or coffee-biscuit in South India and a glass of plain milk or health drinks for kids, Mathur noted. Although they care about nutrition, the paucity of time was the reason for skipping proper breakfast. From this insight, the core thought of what cereals do emerged, he explained.

“With the latest campaign, we tried to see how we make our advertising more authentic and real in terms of the way we are solving consumer problems,” Mathur added. According to him, the campaign is not only about nutrition and convenience but it’s about what homemakers and young adults can do when they save their time. Although the campaign shows how a mother is investing her additional time for the wellbeing of her kids, it sends out the message of what a consumer can do for herself with that extra time or add value to society, according to Mathur.

The multi-lingual and multi-media campaign has been created in partnership with Ogilvy. In addition, the campaign will be aired across general entertainment channels and news channels, as well as in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

For Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and angel investor, the communication of the brand is in the right direction. “Time is a constraint for many people these days. Everyone does not have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. Also, many of them are increasingly opting for ordering food from food delivery platforms such as Swiggy or Zomato,” he noted.

According to Mathias, the campaign not only focuses on nutrition and nourishment but also on the fact that it is saving time.“Taking the high ground on nutrition is positive because people in generale are now more focused on immunity building, nutrition, health and wellness. Secondly, it is also appealing to modern consumers in terms of how they can spend more time with family as opposed to spending time in the kitchen. It is reflective of the modern Indian consumer,” he added.

While the overall cereal category is witnessing a steady rise in India, Mathur claimed that Kellogg’s is growing faster than ever. The brand currently has close to 70% share in the category, he claimed. “The category has been built over two decades. The category is at a tipping point in terms of its next phase of the journey when more players are coming in. That’s a good place to be because the penetration of the category is accelerated,” he stated.

Read Also: Bolo Live raises $2.4 million in funding round led by Orios Venture Partners

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook