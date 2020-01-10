Kellogg’s new campaign celebrates children’s daily triumphs

For this campaign, Kellogg’s is targetting mothers between the age group of 25-44, while touching multiple media touchpoints.

eal brand Kellogg has launched a new campaign ‘Breakfast Se Badhkar’ with a multi-media and a multi-lingual film. The campaign aims to partner with mothers in their daily attempt to provide nutrition to their children in time-pressed mornings. For this campaign, Kellogg’s is targetting mothers between the age group of 25-44, while touching multiple media touchpoints. As part of the campaign, the brand has released a digital film on YouTube and a film in multiple languages on television across multiple genres.

The campaign narrates the perspective of children through the film. Children are seen engaging in everyday settings like a playground, in classroom and in extra-curricular activities. The film then brings out the mother’s aspiration in helping her child achieve those tasks with an emotional appeal of offering ‘ek chammach aur’, translating to one extra spoon of food in the morning. It’s her attempt of urging her child to perform an extra task during the day to achieve that daily triumph, academically or beyond. The film finally ends with a bowl of Kellogg’s cereal and milk as a nourishing option of a balanced breakfast which has the ‘Power of Five’ – Energy, Protein, Calcium, Iron and Vitamins.

As an organisation, Kellogg’s lives by the purpose of ‘Nourishing India’s Potential’, Sumit Mathur, director marketing, Kellogg South Asia said. “The new Masterbrand campaign is our attempt to bring alive our purpose and drive this behavioural change. The film explains how breakfast is the morning hero to help achieve children achieve their best that day and every day. This insight is supplemented with an endearing and relatable touch where a mother’s concern for her kid is captured in the phrase ‘ek chammach aur’,” he observed.

For Anurag Agnihotri, executive creative director, Ogilvy, ‘Ek chammach aur’ is the insight that has gone into Kellogg’s latest communication. “A mother usually wants her kid to eat just a bit more. We took this insight to mean that every time a mom says to her kid, “ek chammach aur kha lo”, what she actually wants is “to push a bit harder everyday”. The stories are told from kids’ point of view. Engaged in some activity or sports, they charm the viewer by demonstrating what is it that mom means when she coaxes them to eat just a bit more. In the process, Kellogg’s is seen as a great option for every morning, a breakfast which is ‘Breakfast Se Badhkar’,” he added.

