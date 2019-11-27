Kellogg joins hands with The Breakfast Revolution and Sesame Workshop India to bring forth a ‘Bright Start’

Kellogg defines its purpose as ‘nourishing India’s potential’ and aims to provide a ‘Bright Start’ to 100,000 children

Kellogg India Private Limited enters into a strategic partnership with The Breakfast Revolution and Sesame Workshop India to launch an initiative ‘Bright Start’. In an attempt to address the issue of nutrition among children, Kellogg has collaborated with The Breakfast Revolution (TBR) and Sesame Workshop India (SWI) to engage communities and impact children positively. ‘The Breakfast Revolution’ is the on-ground implementation partner for ‘Bright Start’. They identify schools, locations and centres which can join the ‘Bright Start’ programme as beneficiaries.

As part of the program, 5,674 underprivileged children primarily based in Maharashtra and Karnataka, are being provided with breakfast. Kellogg defines its purpose as ‘nourishing India’s potential’ and aims to provide a ‘Bright Start’ to 100,000 children from the underprivileged section of society by 2022.

“We believe no child should face the day on an empty stomach, as morning hunger is the enemy of learning. A child’s future starts with a nutritious breakfast. It’s not just the most important meal of the day, but the most important meal in their life. ‘Bright Start’ is a spot of sunshine to the 5,764 children at this stage and we hope to provide them with an equal opportunity at learning and meeting their aspirations and together nourish their potential,”

Mohit Anand, MD, Kellogg India Private Limited said.

“India is in the midst of a malnutrition epidemic. 80% of Indian children do not eat breakfast and the mid-day meal at school is their first meal of the day. 80% of our children suffer from ‘hidden hunger’ (micronutrient deficiency). More than a third of our children are underweight. This leads to reduced learning (by 20%) and lifelong productivity (by 10%). ‘Bright Start’ is helping unlock the true potential of India’s future, our children,” Pankaj Jethwani, co-founder, The Breakfast Revolution stated.

Sonali Khan, managing director, Sesame Workshop India, speaks of the importance of the program in catalysing change. “Eating habits established early, in the years when brain growth is most rapid, have consequences through life. Our research in Dharavi shows that caregivers know that children need to eat well to be healthy but few are aware that skipping or skimping breakfast can actually affect a child’s ability to learn at school. They were pleasantly surprised to learn that it is quite easy to increase the nutritional value of the morning meal with resources they have at hand. These small changes can make an incremental difference to a child’s well-being and abilities over time.”