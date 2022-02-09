Kellogg appoints Prashant Peres as managing director, India and South Asia

In his new role, Peres will drive the business forward in its endeavour to serve consumers with its variety of food offerings.

Peres has started the new role in January and will be based in Mumbai.

Kellogg India Pvt. Ltd announced leadership changes with the appointment of Prashant Peres as managing director for the India and South Asia markets. In his new role, Peres will drive the business forward in its endeavour to serve consumers with its variety of food offerings. He has started the new role in January and will be based in Mumbai.



Mohit Anand, who joined Kellog in 2017 and previously held the position, has been elevated to the role of general manager, snacks portfolio for Kellogg AMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), based in Singapore.



Peres joins Kellogg from Mondelez International, where he was leading the Indonesia business as president and managing director. Prior to that, he led the chocolate business for Mondelez in India. His earlier stints include vice president for foods, South Asis in Unilever, and several senior roles in sales and marketing at Unilever in the South Asia region, Turkey, Africa, Middle East, South East Asia, and China. With almost 25 years of experience in the foods, snacks, beverages and personal care categories across diverse markets in Asia, ANZ and Africa, Peres is FMCG sector veteran.



“The challenge of leading a business in India is always thrilling, but more so when it is a legacy brand such as Kellogg. I am looking forward to stepping into this role and playing a part in augmenting Kellogg’s commitment to serving its consumers and communities with its wide range of cereals and snacks,” says Peres on taking his new position.



