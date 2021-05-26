Kavita Kamath joins Wondrlab as group creative director

In her new role, Kamath will report to Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer at Wondrlab

Platform-first martech startup Wondrlab, has bolstered its creative team with the appointment of Kavita Kamath as group creative director. In her new role, Kamath will report to Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer at Wondrlab.

At Wondrlab, Kamath will lead creative integration and content creation on a large set of key accounts. “The coming days are full of opportunities and I am sure someone senior and experienced like Kavita will help us make the most of it. At her level, she’s not expected to bring just skill sets to the table but also a mindset. She has worked on tech platform brands like Google and done truly integrated work – more importantly, she believes in what we are trying to achieve here and is looking at it as an entrepreneurial opportunity. I have been in talks with her for a couple of years now and I am looking forward to finally working with her,” Akali said on the appointment.

Kamath has nearly 16 years of experience, a large part of which she gathered at MullenLowe Lintas, where she spent a decade. She has worked on brands like Google Pay and Google Home, the tech brand that gave her platform-first exposure and experience. She has also worked closely on campaigns such as the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Apart from these, she has also worked on key brands such as Pepsi, Slice, Tropicana juices, Vivo, Glenlivet, Hindustan Times, Wills Lifestyle, Dabur, GSK and Samsung, among several others.

According to Kamath, there is a more holistic approach to marketing and brand communication now, and the way forward is integrated solutions to keep brand conversations going meaningfully. “I had been following WYP’s work for some time. What interested me was the integrated approach with which ideas were curated and the platform-first solutions to help brands with effective communication. The work on Diageo and Tanishq, to name two of many, has been truly refreshing. I look forward to being a part of the team,” she added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook