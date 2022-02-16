Kaspersky names Sandra Lee as managing director, APAC

Lee and her team will drive the company’s strategy and overall growth in the region

Cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky has appointed Sandra Lee as managing director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. In the new role, Lee and her team will drive the company’s strategy and overall growth in the region.

Lee will be based in Kaspersky’s APAC headquarters in Singapore. She will report to Chris Connell, vice president for global sales network, who was previously also in the role of managing director for APAC.

“APAC has always been a focus market for the company and I look forward to taking up this leadership role as we continue to see great business opportunities here. With our strong regional team and solid partner ecosystem, I am looking forward to helping our customers and partners benefit even more from our award-winning solutions and threat intelligence expertise across the region,” Lee said.

“Her business acumen, commitment to customer success, and team leadership give us great confidence that she will strategically grow our brand in the region. She is also highly regarded by our customers and partner community. I have worked with her closely and I am certain that she is ready to lead the APAC region to even greater heights,” Connell added on the appointment.

Prior to this promotion, Lee led the company’s global vision for its channel partners by driving higher levels of success for and with the region’s partner community for the past three years. “Her strong background in sales management, customer and partner success, and team leadership, coupled with her extensive industry experience, puts her in the perfect spot to drive Kaspersky’s overall strategy in the region to achieve great success,” the company said in an official statement.

