Kartikeya Sinha appointed as Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC

Kartikeya Sinha has been recently appointed as the Director (Planning & Marketing) of National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) . Prior to joining NSIC, he was working as General Manager, BSNL. Sinha is an alumnus of IIT, Delhi and University of Oxford, UK. He brings in a vast experience of working with government and industry.

As per the organisation, Sinha aims to enhance the outreach of NSIC schemes as well as raise the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs, increase the productivity level of each sub-sector through adoption of best practices, knowledge enhancement and digital intervention which will help the MSMEs to integrate with the global supply chain and become future ready.

The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC), is a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. NSIC operates through countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the Country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.NSIC facilitates Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with a set of specially tailored scheme to enhance their competitiveness. NSIC provides integrated support services under marketing, technology, finance and other support services.

